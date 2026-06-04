Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,275 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $9,816,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,871 shares of company stock worth $1,023,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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