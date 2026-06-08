Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,799 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,799 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,710,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after acquiring an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 327,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $57,799,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $353.05 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $384.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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