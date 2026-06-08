Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 30,447 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,447 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 201.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,520 shares of company stock valued at $607,610. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $55.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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