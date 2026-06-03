Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 35,053 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,053 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.Essential Properties Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $630,989.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,452.50. This trade represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $186,529.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $264,922.80. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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