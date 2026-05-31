Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 43,116 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,116 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.22 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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