Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Datadog by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Datadog by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,367 shares of the company's stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,070,415 shares of company stock worth $205,781,777 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Article link

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Article link

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to from $260 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Article link

Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Article link

A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a headwind: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, continuing a pattern of heavy insider selling that can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.78. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.28, a PEG ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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