Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 56,007 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 56,007 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $285,048,000 after buying an additional 100,364 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,365,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.0%

ELS stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.28). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELS

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

See Also

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