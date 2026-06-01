Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 58,872 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,940 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,872 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,192,301 shares of the company's stock worth $324,363,000 after buying an additional 2,637,287 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,765,388 shares of the company's stock worth $297,694,000 after buying an additional 1,849,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock worth $7,013,179,000 after buying an additional 1,646,213 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.17 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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