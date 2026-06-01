Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 968,800 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,307 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 968,800 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $31.90 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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