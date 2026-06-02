Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Ally Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Ally Financial's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,574,411.59. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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