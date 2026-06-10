Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743,874 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 291,661 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.2% of Intech Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $698,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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