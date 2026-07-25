Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 1,983.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Integer were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $304,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,767 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $107,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Integer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $157,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integer by 885.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $136,016,000 after buying an additional 993,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE ITGR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Integer's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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