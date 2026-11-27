Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,297,000. BeOne Medicines comprises 0.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,985 shares of the company's stock worth $114,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,978 shares of the company's stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BeOne Medicines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BeOne Medicines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

ONC stock opened at $414.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.63. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $424.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $378.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.68.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONC. China Intl Cap assumed coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $405.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BeOne Medicines

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chan Lee sold 2,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.81, for a total transaction of $1,166,134.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,955.14. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 38,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $13,365,991.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,178.90. This trade represents a 86.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 138,186 shares of company stock valued at $49,547,527 over the last ninety days. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines, formerly known as BeiGene, is a global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing cancer medicines. Founded in 2010, the company has built research and development, manufacturing and commercial operations across multiple regions, including China, the United States and Europe. Its marketed oncology medicines include BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), a treatment for several B-cell cancers, and TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab), an anti-PD-1 cancer immunotherapy.

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