Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 23,810 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,106 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $120.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,924 shares of company stock worth $2,991,192. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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