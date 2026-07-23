Intel Corporation $INTC Holdings Cut by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keynote Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here