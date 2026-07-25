Intel Corporation $INTC Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,399,394 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 2,489,973 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Intel worth $326,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.Intel's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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