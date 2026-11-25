Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,641 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 64,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 53.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,178,878 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $502,427,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Top Intel Stories

These are some of the INTC stories that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure comes from a broader pullback in chip stocks after Monday’s rally faded. Intel’s move is part of the sector’s retreat, rather than a reaction to a single new company announcement. Chip Stocks Give Back Nvidia Rally

The immediate pressure comes from a broader pullback in chip stocks after Monday’s rally faded. Intel’s move is part of the sector’s retreat, rather than a reaction to a single new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business reported a $1.85 billion operating loss last quarter, and management has indicated the company may not produce positive free cash flow next year. That underscores the substantial cost and uncertain payoff of its manufacturing turnaround. Why Intel Stock Fell Today

Intel’s foundry business reported a $1.85 billion operating loss last quarter, and management has indicated the company may not produce positive free cash flow next year. That underscores the substantial cost and uncertain payoff of its manufacturing turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Intel also faces a securities class action following its latest results. The lawsuit includes allegations concerning PC demand and inventory; these are claims, not established findings, but add legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and related technologies. Its products include central processing units for personal computers and servers, graphics and AI accelerators, and platforms and components for data center, networking, and edge computing applications. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and related services for Intel and external customers. Intel serves customers and businesses around the world through its products, technologies, and manufacturing operations.

See Also

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