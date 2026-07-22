Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,197 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 57.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,672 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,400 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 8.6%

INTC stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $529.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here