CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,334 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,702,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,849,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $30,278,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,657 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,507,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intel by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,096,110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063,302 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $289.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Intel News

Investors following INTC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Intel Stock Is on the Verge of a Death Cross

Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Nvidia Just Revealed a Major Vote of Confidence in Intel Stock

Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Negative Sentiment: Intel was downgraded from “strong buy” to “hold” by Zacks Research, while a separate report warned that a technical “death cross” may weigh on sentiment. These signals add to concerns after a steep recent decline. Zacks Research Rating Intel Technical Analysis

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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