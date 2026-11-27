Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,645 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 4.6% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings in Intel were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Southern Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 26,643 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $289.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are a few of the latest headlines about INTC:

Negative Sentiment: Intel was downgraded from “strong buy” to “hold” by Zacks Research, while a separate report warned that a technical “death cross” may weigh on sentiment. These signals add to concerns after a steep recent decline. Zacks Research Rating Intel Technical Analysis

Intel was downgraded from “strong buy” to “hold” by Zacks Research, while a separate report warned that a technical “death cross” may weigh on sentiment. These signals add to concerns after a steep recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares sold off amid doubts about whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits. Intel also faces reported pressure from weaker PC demand, thin free cash flow and a weaker fourth-quarter outlook. Why Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stocks Are Under Pressure

Semiconductor shares sold off amid doubts about whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits. Intel also faces reported pressure from weaker PC demand, thin free cash flow and a weaker fourth-quarter outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, alleging misleading disclosures about PC-market weakness, inventory and AI-related opportunities. The claims remain allegations, but the case adds legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action Notice

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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