EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,305 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 40,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornermen Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $2,038,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 44.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 176,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $61,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lip Tan acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

These are some of the INTC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business reported 58% revenue growth and secured its first outside customer for its 18A process, offering evidence of progress in its manufacturing strategy. However, the financial contribution of the customer win remains uncertain. Blueprint to Profits: Intel’s Strategic Foundry Pivot

Intel’s foundry business reported 58% revenue growth and secured its first outside customer for its 18A process, offering evidence of progress in its manufacturing strategy. However, the financial contribution of the customer win remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks broadly sold off as investors questioned whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits; Intel fell alongside Nvidia, AMD and other semiconductor names. Why Nvidia, AMD and Intel stocks are crashing again today

Chip stocks broadly sold off as investors questioned whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits; Intel fell alongside Nvidia, AMD and other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein cut its rating on Intel from “strong-buy” to “hold,” adding to caution around the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein stock recommendations

Intel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INTC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $289.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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