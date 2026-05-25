Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. First National Trust Co's holdings in Intel were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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