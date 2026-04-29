Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,540 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 29,581 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Intel were worth $55,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply raised multi‑quarter and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $0.58 and FY2027 to $0.74) and kept an "Outperform" rating with a $92 target — a clear buy‑side endorsement that helps justify the rally. MarketBeat INTC

Northland Securities sharply raised multi‑quarter and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $0.58 and FY2027 to $0.74) and kept an "Outperform" rating with a $92 target — a clear buy‑side endorsement that helps justify the rally. Positive Sentiment: Intel posted a stronger‑than‑expected Q1 (EPS beat and Data Center & AI strength), which underpins the narrative that the company is monetizing AI demand and funding its fab expansion. This earnings beat is a primary reason the stock has been bid higher. Intel Q1 Results

Intel posted a stronger‑than‑expected Q1 (EPS beat and Data Center & AI strength), which underpins the narrative that the company is monetizing AI demand and funding its fab expansion. This earnings beat is a primary reason the stock has been bid higher. Positive Sentiment: Commercial validation for Intel’s foundry roadmap—the Intel 14A roadmap getting high‑profile customers (Tesla/SpaceX/Terafab mentions)—boosts confidence the foundry strategy can add long‑term revenue and margin optionality. Intel 14A / Terafab

Commercial validation for Intel’s foundry roadmap—the Intel 14A roadmap getting high‑profile customers (Tesla/SpaceX/Terafab mentions)—boosts confidence the foundry strategy can add long‑term revenue and margin optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Intel initiated a multi‑tranche bond sale to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in its Fab 34 in Ireland — a strategic move to own more of a key asset but one that increases leverage/financial complexity; impact depends on execution and interest costs. Bond Sale for Fab 34

Intel initiated a multi‑tranche bond sale to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in its Fab 34 in Ireland — a strategic move to own more of a key asset but one that increases leverage/financial complexity; impact depends on execution and interest costs. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is mixed: some outlets advise options strategies to lock gains (Barron's) while others debate whether the comeback is fully priced — these commentary pieces add trading noise but not new fundamentals. Barron's: Safeguard Gains

Coverage is mixed: some outlets advise options strategies to lock gains (Barron's) while others debate whether the comeback is fully priced — these commentary pieces add trading noise but not new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling pressure and analyst caution: some firms (e.g., Barclays, other cautious pieces) warn the rally may be getting stretched and that expectations are high — this raises the risk of pullbacks if execution or macro cues slip. CPU Stock Shock / Sector Pullback

Short‑term selling pressure and analyst caution: some firms (e.g., Barclays, other cautious pieces) warn the rally may be getting stretched and that expectations are high — this raises the risk of pullbacks if execution or macro cues slip. Negative Sentiment: Sector headlines (reported OpenAI revenue misses) and profit‑taking after a rapid run have caused intermittent dips — these are catalyst‑driven but could amplify volatility while investors reassess how much AI upside is already priced in. Earnings Live / Market Reaction

Intel Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of INTC opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $422.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.33, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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