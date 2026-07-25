Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,415 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 38,683 shares during the period. Intel makes up 5.8% of SRB Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SRB Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $94,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boreal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 95.9% in the first quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $5,243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 164.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,462,861 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $196,946,000 after buying an additional 2,777,043 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,618 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $1,739,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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