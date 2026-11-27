Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,044 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 43,986 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Investors following INTC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s foundry unit reportedly grew revenue 58% and secured its first 18A customer. CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s share purchase was also cited as a sign of commitment, though manufacturing execution and heavy investment remain important risks. Blueprint to Profits: Intel’s Strategic Foundry Pivot

Intel’s foundry unit reportedly grew revenue 58% and secured its first 18A customer. CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s share purchase was also cited as a sign of commitment, though manufacturing execution and heavy investment remain important risks. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Nvidia Just Revealed a Major Vote of Confidence in Intel Stock

Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares sold off amid doubts about whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits. Intel also faces reported pressure from weaker PC demand, thin free cash flow and a weaker fourth-quarter outlook. Why Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stocks Are Under Pressure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lip Tan acquired 150,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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