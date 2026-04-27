Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,133 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upbeat guidance — Intel reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (non‑GAAP EPS $0.29 vs. ~$0.01 consensus) and revenue of $13.58B, and gave a solid Q2 outlook that traders treated as proof the turnaround is real. This is the primary driver of the recent rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and upbeat guidance — Intel reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (non‑GAAP EPS $0.29 vs. ~$0.01 consensus) and revenue of $13.58B, and gave a solid Q2 outlook that traders treated as proof the turnaround is real. This is the primary driver of the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street-high price targets and upgrades — Multiple firms have lifted targets and ratings (Evercore, other boutiques, Citigroup), including fresh “more upside” commentary and a new street-high target, which fuels momentum and institutional buying. Read More.

Street-high price targets and upgrades — Multiple firms have lifted targets and ratings (Evercore, other boutiques, Citigroup), including fresh “more upside” commentary and a new street-high target, which fuels momentum and institutional buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-led sector rally lifts chip peers — Broad AI optimism and heavy buying in semiconductor names (AMD, SK Hynix, others) amplified Intel’s move as investors rotate into AI-capex beneficiaries, reinforcing the narrative that CPUs have an emerging AI tailwind. Read More.

AI-led sector rally lifts chip peers — Broad AI optimism and heavy buying in semiconductor names (AMD, SK Hynix, others) amplified Intel’s move as investors rotate into AI-capex beneficiaries, reinforcing the narrative that CPUs have an emerging AI tailwind. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst read — some shops raised targets but kept conservative ratings (e.g., New Street bumped their target to $80 but maintained Neutral), which implies upside for some investors but signals caution from others. Read More.

Mixed analyst read — some shops raised targets but kept conservative ratings (e.g., New Street bumped their target to $80 but maintained Neutral), which implies upside for some investors but signals caution from others. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate intensifies — coverage is split between “turnaround validated” narratives and pieces asking whether the recent run already prices in the recovery, leaving timing/entry a judgment call. Read More.

Valuation debate intensifies — coverage is split between “turnaround validated” narratives and pieces asking whether the recent run already prices in the recovery, leaving timing/entry a judgment call. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism on durability — some analysts (notably UBS in Barron’s coverage) warn Intel’s earnings power may not support continued multiple expansion, creating downside risk if growth disappoints. Read More.

Analyst skepticism on durability — some analysts (notably UBS in Barron’s coverage) warn Intel’s earnings power may not support continued multiple expansion, creating downside risk if growth disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution/market risks remain — short-form analyst pieces (Seeking Alpha, others) urge caution (“pump the brakes”), and Intel’s management has flagged potential weakening PC demand, reminding investors that parts of the business still face cyclical headwinds. Read More. • Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $411.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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