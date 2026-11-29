Avala Global LP increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 430.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,100 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,400 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 5.8% of Avala Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avala Global LP's holdings in Intel were worth $175,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,326,623 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $26,850,560,000 after buying an additional 6,476,948 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,507,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,429,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,632,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,096,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Recent Intel Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Article: Intel’s foundry gap remains substantial

Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Article: Court filings detail Washington’s stake push

Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized an existing securities class action covering investors who acquired Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, 2026, with a January 12, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices add a reputational and legal overhang, though they do not establish that the allegations are proven. Article: Intel securities class action notice

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $57.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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