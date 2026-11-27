State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,341 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Intel were worth $208,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $694,101,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Investors following INTC have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Intel Stock Is on the Verge of a Death Cross

Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Negative Sentiment: Intel was downgraded from “strong buy” to “hold” by Zacks Research, while a separate report warned that a technical “death cross” may weigh on sentiment. These signals add to concerns after a steep recent decline. Zacks Research Rating Intel Technical Analysis

Intel was downgraded from “strong buy” to “hold” by Zacks Research, while a separate report warned that a technical “death cross” may weigh on sentiment. These signals add to concerns after a steep recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, alleging misleading disclosures about PC-market weakness, inventory and AI-related opportunities. The claims remain allegations, but the case adds legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action Notice

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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