Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,972 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 86,795 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Intel were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 21,177 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Intel by 10.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,429 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornermen Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $2,038,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Trading Down 0.6%

INTC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business reported 58% revenue growth and secured its first outside customer for its 18A process, offering evidence of progress in its manufacturing strategy. However, the financial contribution of the customer win remains uncertain. Blueprint to Profits: Intel’s Strategic Foundry Pivot

Intel’s foundry business reported 58% revenue growth and secured its first outside customer for its 18A process, offering evidence of progress in its manufacturing strategy. However, the financial contribution of the customer win remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global increased its Intel stake in the third quarter, a vote of confidence in the company’s manufacturing turnaround, though it does not resolve Intel’s operational challenges. Billionaire Chase Coleman has been buying these 3 AI stocks

Tiger Global increased its Intel stake in the third quarter, a vote of confidence in the company’s manufacturing turnaround, though it does not resolve Intel’s operational challenges. Negative Sentiment: Company-specific concerns include slowing PC demand and excess inventory, alongside a weaker fourth-quarter outlook and thin free cash flow. Intel’s foundry unit also remains loss-making, and management has indicated positive free cash flow next year may be difficult to achieve. Intel Stocks Drop 7.47% as GuruFocus Flags 48.7% Premium to GF Value

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

Further Reading

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