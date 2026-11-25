Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,376 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,042 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $57,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,326,623 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $26,850,560,000 after buying an additional 6,476,948 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $10,507,291,000. Amundi increased its position in Intel by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 38,969,192 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,719,710,000 after buying an additional 5,045,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after buying an additional 8,342,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after buying an additional 14,063,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 8.1%

INTC opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Broker downgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel News Summary

Investors following INTC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Intel has landed its first outside customer for its 18A process, a milestone for its effort to build an external foundry business. However, the near-term financial contribution is unclear. Why Intel Stock Fell Today

Intel has landed its first outside customer for its 18A process, a milestone for its effort to build an external foundry business. However, the near-term financial contribution is unclear. Positive Sentiment: There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Intel Gains From Strong Operating Margin Growth

There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business reported a $1.85 billion operating loss last quarter, and management has indicated the company may not produce positive free cash flow next year. That underscores the substantial cost and uncertain payoff of its manufacturing turnaround. Why Intel Stock Fell Today

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and related technologies. Its products include central processing units for personal computers and servers, graphics and AI accelerators, and platforms and components for data center, networking, and edge computing applications. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and related services for Intel and external customers. Intel serves customers and businesses around the world through its products, technologies, and manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

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