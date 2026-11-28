Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442,756 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,770 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $413,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,849,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $30,278,720,000 after buying an additional 2,528,657 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $10,507,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342,514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,096,110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,632,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Intel's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are a few of the latest headlines about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Article: Intel’s foundry gap remains substantial

Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money and remains well behind TSMC, while a major outside customer commitment is still needed to strengthen the turnaround case. Coverage also flags AI-sector selling and questions about whether Intel’s valuation is justified. Article: Intel faces lawsuit and AI selloff as fair-value debate intensifies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Freedom Broker downgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report