Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 5,775 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Rocket Lab accounts for 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,971 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $109,165,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.44 and a beta of 2.49. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 374,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,976,445. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 463,641 shares of company stock worth $63,326,057 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s business momentum remains strong, with Q1 FY26 backlog rising to a record $2 billion and revenue up 63% year over year, reinforcing the case that growth is being driven by spacecraft manufacturing and space systems, not just launches.

Rocket Lab’s business momentum remains strong, with Q1 FY26 backlog rising to a record $2 billion and revenue up 63% year over year, reinforcing the case that growth is being driven by spacecraft manufacturing and space systems, not just launches. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Rocket Lab’s improving long-term position as a vertically integrated defense and space contractor, with direct government contracts and expanding capabilities seen as key catalysts for future growth.

Several articles highlight Rocket Lab’s improving long-term position as a vertically integrated defense and space contractor, with direct government contracts and expanding capabilities seen as key catalysts for future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, including a recent upgrade to Buy, but some research notes also caution that Neutron development, supply-chain constraints, and government-program dependence remain execution risks. Rocket Lab Upgraded To Buy: A New Era Of Growth

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, including a recent upgrade to Buy, but some research notes also caution that Neutron development, supply-chain constraints, and government-program dependence remain execution risks. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s recent run has been extremely strong, so some of today’s weakness may reflect normal profit-taking after a large advance rather than a fundamental problem. Rocket Lab Stock Soars 72% in Three Months: Can the Rise Continue?

Rocket Lab’s recent run has been extremely strong, so some of today’s weakness may reflect normal profit-taking after a large advance rather than a fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including transactions by senior executives and directors, are weighing on sentiment and may add to near-term pressure on the shares.

Multiple insider sales, including transactions by senior executives and directors, are weighing on sentiment and may add to near-term pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Broader space-sector weakness tied to SpaceX IPO buzz has also hit RKLB, as investors reassess whether capital will rotate into the new listing and away from public space names.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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