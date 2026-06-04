Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 162.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,487.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,338 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $527.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.30 and a 200 day moving average of $631.77. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $472.02 and a 12 month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.Northrop Grumman's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $785.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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