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Intellectus Partners LLC Has $30.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its Tesla stake by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,394 shares and ending with 67,362 shares valued at about $30.29 million. Tesla remained its largest holding, making up roughly 5.9% of the portfolio.
  • Insider selling has continued at Tesla, including director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson’s sale of 26,409 shares and CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s sale of 3,000 shares. Over the past three months, insiders have sold 57,482 shares worth about $21.5 million.
  • Recent news flow around Tesla has been positive, with stronger China-made EV sales, expansion of unsupervised robotaxi testing in Austin, and Estonia approving FSD Supervised. Analysts remain mixed overall, with MarketBeat’s average rating at Hold and an average price target of $395.20.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 5.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $30,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 388.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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