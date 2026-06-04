Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $927.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $427.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.85 and a 52 week high of $936.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $823.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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