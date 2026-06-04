Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,079.57 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $595.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Article Title

Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications.

Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time.

At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time. Neutral Sentiment: A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint.

A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold shares in late May, which may be viewed as a mild cautionary signal, though insider sales do not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.97.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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