Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $920.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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