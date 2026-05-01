Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $216.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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