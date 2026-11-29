Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $27,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,639,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,552,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $182,072,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,433,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,197,000 after buying an additional 934,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,479,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $126,921,000 after buying an additional 264,780 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.59 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0875. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence Harris sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,065,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 148,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,266,098.02. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $104.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $117.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. provides electronic brokerage, trading and related services to individual investors, financial advisers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and other institutional clients. Its platform offers access to products including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds, along with trading tools, portfolio management features and account services. The company traces its roots to 1977, when founder Thomas Peterffy began operating as a market maker. It developed from that business into an electronic brokerage serving clients in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with access to financial markets around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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