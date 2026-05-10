Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 151,514 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 2.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Get IBKR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here