Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 796,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Capital One Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $104.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris sold 25,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,065,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,482 shares in the company, valued at $12,266,098.02. This trade represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $98.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0875. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. provides electronic brokerage, trading and related services to individual investors, financial advisers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and other institutional clients. Its platform offers access to products including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds, along with trading tools, portfolio management features and account services. The company traces its roots to 1977, when founder Thomas Peterffy began operating as a market maker. It developed from that business into an electronic brokerage serving clients in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with access to financial markets around the world.

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