Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,808 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 768,673 shares of company stock valued at $144,148,191. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CVX opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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