Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5%

CSCO opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. CICC Research raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

More Cisco Systems News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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