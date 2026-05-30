Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,735 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Down 0.1%

AAPL stock opened at $312.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $275.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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