Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.39% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $345,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,763,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,228,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $777,926,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,203,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $519,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,210,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $358,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $185,900.18. Following the sale, the director owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,608.72. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an Overweight view and raised its price target to $180 , while UBS and Goldman Sachs recently also issued bullish targets, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in ICE’s core exchange and data businesses.

Barclays reiterated an view and raised its price target to , while UBS and Goldman Sachs recently also issued bullish targets, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in ICE’s core exchange and data businesses. Positive Sentiment: Social-media and market commentary continue to highlight ICE’s strong earnings growth , relatively low valuation versus peers , and expansion initiatives in futures and tokenized equities, which support the long-term bull case.

Social-media and market commentary continue to highlight ICE’s , relatively , and expansion initiatives in futures and tokenized equities, which support the long-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: ICE’s coffee futures market is in the spotlight after the company raised margin requirements for coffee trading, contributing to sharp swings in arabica and robusta coffee prices. That move is boosting attention on ICE’s role in commodities markets, though the direct stock impact is less clear.

ICE’s coffee futures market is in the spotlight after the company for coffee trading, contributing to sharp swings in arabica and robusta coffee prices. That move is boosting attention on ICE’s role in commodities markets, though the direct stock impact is less clear. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also notes ICE’s Q1 revenue grew 13.5% year over year to about $3.7 billion , showing the business remains fundamentally healthy ahead of its next earnings update.

Recent commentary also notes ICE’s year over year to about , showing the business remains fundamentally healthy ahead of its next earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $163 from $187 and kept an Equal Weight rating, reflecting more cautious near-term expectations for the stock.

Morgan Stanley to from $187 and kept an rating, reflecting more cautious near-term expectations for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have also pointed to softer June volume trends and weaker trading activity in some futures segments, which has led to estimate cuts and is weighing on investor sentiment before ICE’s late-July earnings report.

Analysts have also pointed to and weaker trading activity in some futures segments, which has led to estimate cuts and is weighing on investor sentiment before ICE’s late-July earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a mild overhang, with ICE executives and directors having made no open-market purchases over the past six months.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $134.91 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.33.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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