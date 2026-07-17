Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 116,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $506,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report).

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