Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 281,219 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $48,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $6,245,085,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 147.5% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $66,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $11,498,000. Finally, NBT Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Surdykowski sold 4,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $800,853.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,977.70. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Sprecher sold 33,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.07, for a total value of $5,891,225.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,068,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,909,022.91. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,604 shares of company stock worth $40,232,659. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange News Summary

Investors following ICE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: ICE’s Mortgage Technology business is highlighted as a possible growth driver, with digital adoption, recurring revenue, and cross-selling cited as opportunities. This is a potential upside rather than a confirmed near-term earnings contribution. Article: Can Mortgage Technology Fuel Intercontinental's Next Growth Phase?

ICE’s Mortgage Technology business is highlighted as a possible growth driver, with digital adoption, recurring revenue, and cross-selling cited as opportunities. This is a potential upside rather than a confirmed near-term earnings contribution. Neutral Sentiment: The tokenized-stock venue is operating under an SEC Innovation Exemption and is not a registered exchange or broker-dealer, leaving regulatory and operating details important to monitor as the platform develops. Article: OKXICE Opens 24/7 Tokenized Stock Trading Under Temporary SEC Exemption

The tokenized-stock venue is operating under an SEC Innovation Exemption and is not a registered exchange or broker-dealer, leaving regulatory and operating details important to monitor as the platform develops. Negative Sentiment: ICE’s CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,493 shares, reducing his direct holding by about 11%. The sale is a potential sentiment concern, although the report does not establish the reason for it. Article: Intercontinental Exchange Stock: Insider Warren Gardiner Sells 2,493 Shares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.79 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE: ICE operates global exchanges, clearing houses and financial technology businesses. Its markets support trading in a range of products, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities and equity options. The company also provides clearing and risk-management services for financial and commodity markets. Through ICE Data Services, the company offers market data, analytics, pricing and connectivity tools. Its ICE Mortgage Technology business provides software and digital services used across the mortgage process, including origination, closing and servicing.

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