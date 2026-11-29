Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,439,033 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $68,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 33,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.07, for a total transaction of $5,891,225.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,068,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $185,909,022.91. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $800,853.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,098,977.70. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,604 shares of company stock worth $40,232,659. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $178.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.79 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE: ICE operates global exchanges, clearing houses and financial technology businesses. Its markets support trading in a range of products, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities and equity options. The company also provides clearing and risk-management services for financial and commodity markets. Through ICE Data Services, the company offers market data, analytics, pricing and connectivity tools. Its ICE Mortgage Technology business provides software and digital services used across the mortgage process, including origination, closing and servicing.

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