Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 142,911 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 4.4% of Prana Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $139,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 39,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4%

ICE stock opened at $178.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.07, for a total value of $26,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,501,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,401,789.35. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.05, for a total value of $764,901.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 69,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,394. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 232,604 shares of company stock worth $40,232,659 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE: ICE operates global exchanges, clearing houses and financial technology businesses. Its markets support trading in a range of products, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities and equity options. The company also provides clearing and risk-management services for financial and commodity markets. Through ICE Data Services, the company offers market data, analytics, pricing and connectivity tools. Its ICE Mortgage Technology business provides software and digital services used across the mortgage process, including origination, closing and servicing.

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