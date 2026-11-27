Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 119,576 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $6,245,085,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Finally, NBT Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

Top Intercontinental Exchange Stories

These are some of the ICE stories that stood out recently:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.79 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $800,853.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,098,977.70. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.07, for a total value of $26,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,501,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,401,789.35. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 232,604 shares of company stock worth $40,232,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE: ICE operates global exchanges, clearing houses and financial technology businesses. Its markets support trading in a range of products, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities and equity options. The company also provides clearing and risk-management services for financial and commodity markets. Through ICE Data Services, the company offers market data, analytics, pricing and connectivity tools. Its ICE Mortgage Technology business provides software and digital services used across the mortgage process, including origination, closing and servicing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report